Brawner: Deaths of 9 terrorists serves justice for Marawi blast victims 

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Saturday said the neutralization of the nine terrorists involved in the bombing of a gymnasium inside Mindanao State University in Marawi City serves justice for the victims.

“The precision and unwavering dedication exhibited in this operation, particularly in targeting the perpetrators of the Mindanao State University bombing on December 3, 2023, deliver swift and decisive justice for the victims of the despicable attack,” Brawner said in a statement.

Brawner also lauded the troops for their successful military operations against the terrorists.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines commends the exceptional dedication of the 103rd Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, Philippine Army, for their successful counterterrorism operation in Barangay Tapurog, Piagapo, Lanao del Sur, on January 25 and 26, 2024,” he said.

Brawner said the recent operation “sets a clear precedent” that the AFP will not tolerate those who endanger the lives and well-being of Filipino people.

“The remaining few will face our full force and unshakeable resolve in bringing every single responsible individual to account,” he added.

“We call upon those considering violence to rethink their choices for the AFP remains an indomitable force ensuring the safety and confidence of our citizens.”