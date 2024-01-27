Bong Go provides immediate aid to Muntinlupa fire victims

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go's Malasakit Team coordinated with Alabang Barangay Captain Christine “Tintin” Abas and aided 75 families in Barangay Alabang in Muntinlupa City on Tuesday, January 23.

In a video message, Go emphasized his ongoing commitment to supporting communities facing crises. He also reassured that the government is working diligently to ensure no Filipino is left behind in the recovery process.

“Kahit anumang problema ang inyong hinaharap—sunog, lindol, baha, pagputok ng bulkan o kahit anong klaseng krisis—handa kaming tumulong at magserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aming makakaya. Huwag kayo mawawalan ng pag-asa dahil hindi namin kayo pababayaan at palagi kaming nagmamalasakit sa inyo,” Go stressed.

He thanked former president Rodrigo Duterte for fully backing the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization (BFP) Act, enacted in 2021. The senator also reassured the public that the Bureau will be better equipped to handle and prevent fire-related incidents with this Act.

Under Republic Act No. 11589, primarily authored and co-sponsored by Go, the BFP is mandated to develop a ten-year modernization fire program that includes acquiring and upgrading fire equipment, recruiting more fire personnel, and providing specialized training, among others.

“Importante po na nabigyan ng suporta ang modernization ng ating Bureau of Fire Protection dahil napaka-importante ng tungkulin na ginagampanan nila upang makapagligtas ng buhay,” said Go.

“Halos linggo-linggo po akong bumababa sa mga nasunugan. Nakikita ko po ang hirap ng ating mga kababayang nasunugan. Kahit isang bahay lang po ang masunog, damay po pati ang kapitbahay. Maraming pamilya ang apektado. Kaya po dapat lang na palakasin ang kapasidad ng BFP sa pagresponde sa sunog,” he added.

The relief activity was held at the Alabang Elementary School, and the Malasakit Team distributed grocery packs, water containers, snacks, masks, vitamins, meals, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to the affected families. They also gave away shoes and a mobile phone to select recipients.

“Sa mga nasunugan naman po, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Magtulungan lang tayo. Ang gamit po’y nabibili, ang pera po’y kinikita. Subalit ang perang kinikita ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya mag-ingat po tayo, mga kababayan ko,” Go remarked.

The senator, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, then reached out to the beneficiaries and their loved ones with health concerns as he encouraged them to visit any of the 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide with 31 in Metro Manila, including the one at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in the city, if they may need medical assistance from the government to cover their hospital expenses.

The Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, principally authored and sponsored by Go, aims to provide poor and indigent patients with convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation.

To date, there are now 159 Malasakit Centers that have assisted more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to the DOH.

In addition to the Malasakit Centers, Go has strongly advocated establishing Super Health Centers throughout Metro Manila. These health facilities offer various services, including database management, outpatient care, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible.

Through the collective efforts of Go, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, Jr., local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. There will also be 132 Super Health Centers funded in 2024.

The senator also emphasized the significance of the recently passed RA 11959. As the principal sponsor and one of its authors, the Regional Specialty Centers Act mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to bring specialized medical care closer to communities.

To contribute further to the city's progress, Go supported constructing multipurpose buildings and acquiring multipurpose vehicles.