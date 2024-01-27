Bagong Pilipinas has no dark agenda — PCO

Over 200,000 Filipinos will flock to the Quirino Grandstand today for the kick-off of the “Bagong Pilipinas” campaign, a government initiative aimed at showcasing improved public services.

The event, however, is clouded by allegations by opposition figures that it will serve as a platform to promote Charter change.

The Presidential Communications Office, or PCO, the rally organizer, vehemently denied there was a hidden agenda behind the event related to amending the Constitution.

Undersecretary Gerard Baria emphasized the focus would be solely on “bringing the government closer to the people” through a “Serbisyo Fair” featuring various government agencies offering immediate services.

“This is not about pushing any political agenda,” Baria said. “We are simply fulfilling our commitment to deliver efficient and accessible services to Filipinos.”

He explained that constitutional amendments fell under the purview of Congress, not the executive branch.

Spot services

The Serbisyo Fair will offer a wide range of benefits, including cash payouts to pre-identified beneficiaries of social welfare programs, enrollment in health insurance and government housing plans, processing of identification documents, and issuance of clearances.

Agencies like the Government Service Insurance System, PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG, Social Security System and the Philippine National Police will have booths to assist the public.

While many people welcomed the opportunity to avail of government services, others expressed concerns about the rally’s timing and its political motivation.

‘Suspiciously convenient’

Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares, a vocal critic of the Marcos administration, questioned the timing of the event, connecting it to the buildup to the May 2025 mid-term elections and the efforts to revise the Constitution.

“This sudden focus on public service feels suspiciously convenient,” Colmenares said. “We can’t ignore the possibility that this is just a veiled attempt to gain public support for Charter change, which could pave the way for an extension of the President’s term.”

PCO Director Cris Villonco dismissed such claims as “baseless speculations,” reiterating that the Bagong Pilipinas campaign is solely focused on empowering Filipinos through better government services.

“We are not here to play politics,” she asserted. “We are here to serve the Filipino people.”

The rally will feature speeches by government officials and performances by local artists.

Whether the Bagong Pilipinas campaign will translate to lasting improvements in public service delivery or remain a temporary political spectacle remains to be seen.