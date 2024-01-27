Airline provides infirmed passenger free seat for oxygen

An 86-year-old passenger who was not allowed by PAL to board last December will have an extra seat for her oxygen

Philippine Airlines said that it will accommodate the 86-year-old Jovita Domingo with an extra seat for her oxygen after not being allowed to take her flight bound for San Francisco, USA, in early December as an airline required her to travel with a portable oxygen supply due to several conditions.

PAL Spokeswoman Cielo Villaluna explained that their decision regarding her travel arrangements stems from a comprehensive review conducted by their aviation medical team.

Villaluna said that while they acknowledge and respect the assessments provided by her personal physicians, their medical experts, who specialize in aviation medicine, take into consideration various factors unique to air travel, including concerns over variations in cabin air pressure and oxygen levels that occur once an aircraft is airborne.

She added that these may further complicate chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, particularly if a patient has other co-morbidities, as confirmed by Domingo’s submitted medical certificates and laboratory results. Their medical team only had Domingo’s health and wellbeing in mind when they concluded that she could travel safely on a flight if she had the proper medical equipment—in the form of oxygen support—on board.

The equipment would help her withstand the rigors of a long-distance flight across the Pacific Ocean and provide vital support in the event of a sudden emergency while in transit. In the interests of safety and Ms. Domingo’s welfare, they cannot waive the oxygen requirement as determined by their medical experts.

PAL fully understands the desire of Ms. Domingo to take the flight and recognizes that this would entail significant costs because of the required equipment. Thus, as a gesture of goodwill, the airline is committed to providing the in-flight oxygen service free of charge, given the unique and specific circumstances in Ms. Domingo’s case. This includes covering the associated fees and the cost of an additional seat required for the oxygen device.

Villaluna stated that this decision is made in the spirit of goodwill and support for her situation and does not represent a change in its policy regarding the necessity of in-flight oxygen for their passengers' safety.

To confirm, Ms. Domingo will be accommodated on PAL Flight PR104 from Manila to San Francisco with the necessary medical support, including an additional seat for the oxygen device, at no additional cost to her or her family.

"This offer is contingent on compliance with other medical requirements with which we are coordinating. We will work directly with Ms. Domingo’s family to firm up the date for her return," Villaluna added.