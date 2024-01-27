AFP: Justice served for Marawi victims

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Saturday lauded the military’s efforts to bring justice to the victims of the massive bombing of a gymnasium inside Mindanao State University in Marawi City last month.

“The precision and unwavering dedication exhibited in this operation, particularly in targeting the perpetrators of the Mindanao State University bombing on 3 December, delivered swift and decisive justice for the victims of the despicable attack,” Brawner said in a statement.

The Philippine Army on Saturday confirmed the death of nine members of the Dawlah Islamiyah terrorist organization involved in the gym bombing following a series of military operations against the terrorists.

“The AFP commends the exceptional dedication of the 103rd Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, Philippine Army, for their successful counterterrorism operation in Barangay Tapurog, Piagapo, Lanao del Sur, on 25 and 26 January,” he said.

Brawner said the operation “set a clear precedent” that the AFP will not tolerate those who endanger the lives and well-being of the Filipino people.

“The remaining few will face our full force and unshakeable resolve in bringing every single responsible individual to account,” he added.

“We call upon those considering violence to rethink their choices for the AFP remains an indomitable force ensuring the safety and confidence of our citizens,” he said.