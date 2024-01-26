Tulfo: Waste-to-energy plant safe, great source of renewable energy

Senator Raffy Tulfo on Tuesday stressed that establishing a waste-to-energy plant in the Philippines not only promotes proper waste management but also has “great potential” to become the country’s source of renewable energy.

Tulfo made this statement after visiting the waste-to-energy plant in Singapore as part of his legislative team’s efforts to collect ideas and further understand the benefits of waste-to-energy.

During his official visit, Tulfo met with Singaporean Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and discussed Singapore’s regulation of waste-to-energy facilities when it comes to ensuring air quality won’t compromise the health of people.

“Fu also mentioned the importance of proper waste management to effectively harness energy from the WTE facility,” said Tulfo.

Meanwhile, the senator toured the Keppel Seghers Tuas WTE Plant to acquire knowledge as to how the facility runs and how the system works for the people and the environment.

He lauded the Singaporean WTE plant’s operating system that allows the Singapore National Environment Agency to monitor the temperature and terminal waste emissions 24/7—which would also prevent waste hazards.

Thus, Tulfo said the Philippines can replicate the operations of Singapore’s waste-to-energy plant should the WTE bill be passed.

“The meeting and visit are confirmation that the construction of WTE plants in the Philippines is safe and without risk and that WTE has great potential as a renewable energy source,” he added.

The Waste-to-Energy Act promotes the use of waste-to-energy facilities for the proper management and disposal of household waste.

Once enacted, it is also seen to address solid waste management problems and provide an alternative source of energy for the Philippines.