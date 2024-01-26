Suspected insurgents slapped terror raps

The Department of Justice on Friday disclosed that it has filed criminal charges before the Mindoro Regional Trial Court against 11 individuals believed to be members of the New People’s Army involved in the ambush of Philippine Army soldiers in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro on 30 May 2023.

According to Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento, the cases were filed on 23 January 2024 for violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 under Republic Act 11479.

The suspected rebels indicted were identified as Jovito Marquez, Antonio Baculo, Sonny Rogelio, Veginia Terrobias, Lena Gumpad, Job Abednego David, Jessie M. Almoguera, Reina Grace, Bethro Erardo Zapra Jr., Daisylyn Castillo Malucon and Yvaan Copuz Zuniga.

Malcontento said that the cases were filed after conducting preliminary investigation on the complaint filed by the PA.

In an earlier statement, the Justice department said that the “the accused individuals allegedly ambushed Philippine Army soldiers with high-powered firearms and improvised explosive devices.”

In its complaint, the PA’s 2nd Infantry “Junglefighter” Division said its troops were conducting “focused military operations when they encountered armed personalities believed to be members of the Main Regional Guerilla Unit from the Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee at Sitio Pasugue in Barangay Malisbong in Sablayan town which resulted in a 20-minute firefight.”

The military said that government troops suffered no casualties while a male and female rebel — alias Hunter and alias Liza — were reportedly killed.

Also, the PA said their troops recovered three M16 rifles, 13 magazines, one fragmentary hand grenade, an anti-vehicle mine, five improvised hand grenades, 50 meters wire, a detonating cord, four burlaps, four bandoliers, and four backpacks with personal belongings.