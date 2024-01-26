Strategic partnership seeks nourishing Pinoys

In a move aimed at bolstering food security and streamlining agricultural logistics, the Philippine Ports Authority, or PPA, and the Department of Agriculture, or DA, have joined forces.

The strategic partnership marks a crucial step towards President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s vision of revitalizing the nation’s agricultural sector and ensuring affordable food for all Filipinos.

For years, the PPA has demonstrated unwavering commitment to facilitating the smooth flow of agricultural goods through its ports.

Consistent investments in infrastructure development and maintenance have paved the way for efficient movement of produce, minimizing delays and spoilage.

By joining hands with the DA, the PPA aims to take this dedication to a whole new level.

“This partnership signifies a convergence of efforts toward a common goal — serving the Filipino people,” declared PPA general manager Jay Santiago.

“By working together, we can address the challenges hindering agricultural product transportation and storage, ultimately streamlining logistics and lowering costs.”

The collaboration extends beyond mere infrastructure. Both agencies recognize the importance of implementing environmentally sustainable practices within port operations. Minimizing the ecological footprint of the agricultural supply chain is crucial for long-term success, ensuring the continued health of both land and sea resources.

This commitment to responsible practices resonates with the DA’s vision. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has made it clear that the department is laser-focused on boosting production while simultaneously lowering costs. “The new DA prioritizes efficiency and affordability,” Laurel Jr. emphasized. “Through this partnership with the PPA, we can create a dynamic ecosystem that benefits both farmers and consumers.”

Crucial juncture

The joint effort comes at a crucial time for the agricultural sector. Recent outbreaks of African Swine Fever, or ASF, in Occidental Mindoro highlight the need for robust collaboration in safeguarding animal health.

Since 2018, the PPA has been a staunch partner in the fight against ASF, implementing stringent protocols for the disposal of catering waste and leftovers at ports.

This partnership builds upon that existing foundation, fostering even more comprehensive measures to contain the disease and protect hog raisers nationwide.

The PPA and DA’s alliance extends beyond immediate concerns. Both agencies envision a future where efficient logistics support a thriving agricultural sector. Collaborative projects aimed at reducing food wastage, expanding cold storage facilities, and optimizing transportation routes are on the horizon. By working together, they hope to create a robust and self-sufficient agricultural system that nourishes the Philippines and empowers its people.

This strategic partnership between the PPA and the DA marks a significant turning point in the Philippines’ journey towards greater food security and agricultural prosperity.