Some Visayas areas positive for red tide

Shellfish harvested from some coastal waters of Visayas tested positive for parasitic shellfish poisoning or toxic red tide, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources reported, hence warning the public not to consume specific products from the infested areas.

The agriculture attached agency reported on Thursday that shellfish meat samples collected from Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol, Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur, Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur, the coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte, the coastal waters of Milagros in Masbate, San Pedro Bay in Samar, and Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar are positive for red tide.

All types of Acetes sp. or alamang in the mentioned areas are also not safe for human consumption.

Thus, the public is urged not to harvest, sell, buy, or eat the said aquaculture products harvested in the red tide-positive areas.

BFAR, however, noted that fish, squid, shrimp, and crabs in these areas, on the other hand, are safe for eating provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs, including gills and intestines, are removed before cooking.