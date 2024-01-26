Seven missing persons rescued in Palawan

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — The seven missing passengers of a motorized banca have been located by the Philippine Coast Guard in Palawan.

Ensign Chrieson Dave Gabayan, officer-in-charge at the Public Affairs Office of PCG District Palawan said Roberto Bacolod, Aljon Edar, Janjan Paalan, Jackie Paalan, Thomas Vigonte, Roque Lohan, and Alfredo Abad are now aboard the BRP Melchora Aquino en route to this city.

They were found 7.6 nautical miles, east of Verde Island in Roxas municipality, Northern Palawan, around 12:15 p.m. today, January 26.

“The seven individuals have been sighted. They are now aboard the BRP Melchora Aquino,” he said.

He said the rescued residents will be ferried to Puerto Princesa because the PCG vessel cannot go near the shores of Araceli.

The seven individuals were reported missing after departing from the island village of Calandagan in Araceli town on 24 January.

Gabayan said they were reported missing to them on 25 January after strong winds and waves capsized their motorized banca.