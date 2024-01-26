Seven missing persons rescued

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — The Philippine Coast Guard on Friday revealed that the seven missing passengers of a motorized banca in Palawan have been located by its operatives.

PCG District Palawan Public Affairs Office officer-in-charge Ensign Chrieson Dave Gabayan identified the rescued passengers as Roberto Bacolod, Aljon Edar, Janjan Paalan, Jackie Paalan, Thomas Vigonte, Roque Lohan, and Alfredo Abad.

They are now aboard the BRP Melchora Aquino en route here.

Reports said that they were found 7.6 nautical miles, east of Verde Island in Roxas municipality, Northern Palawan, around 12:15 p.m., adding that the rescued residents will be ferried to Puerto Princesa because the PCG vessel cannot go near the shores of Araceli.

To recall, the seven individuals were reported missing after departing from the island village of Calandagan in Araceli town on 24 January.

Gabayan said they were reported missing on 25 January after strong winds and waves capsized their motorized banca.

Responding to the situation, PCG Palawan has joined forces with the Philippine Air Force, Coast Guard Station North Central Palawan, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to utilize all available resources.