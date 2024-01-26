SC gets US DoJ support

The Philippine Supreme Court is set to receive United States government assistance in developing a manual and providing training for judges on the Rules of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

This after delegates from the US Department of Justice’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development Assistance and Training paid a courtesy call on the justices of the Philippines’ High Court.

The American visitors were received by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo and Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez.

Only recently, the SC approved the release of rules governing cases falling under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and related laws.

The rules, formally known as the Rules on the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and Related Laws, took effect on 15 January 2024.

The rules specifically apply to petitions and applications related to detentions without judicial warrants of arrest, surveillance orders, freeze orders, travel restrictions, designations, proscriptions, and other court issuances aimed at implementing the ATA and related laws.

They outline the procedure for individuals, organizations, associations, or groups seeking judicial relief from their designation as terrorists by the Anti-Terrorism Council and the issuance of freeze orders by the Anti-Money Laundering Council resulting from such designations.

The rules establish procedures for the issuance of an Order of Proscription by the Court of Appeals declaring any group, organization, or association outlawed as terrorists if they commit acts defined and penalized under Sections 4 to 12 of the ATA or are organized to engage in terrorism.