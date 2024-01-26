PBBM lauds security forces for dismantling active guerilla fronts

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Saturday lauded the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and the Department of National Defense for dismantling the remaining active guerilla fronts of the Communist Party of the Philippines’ armed wing, New People’s Army.

Marcos, in his Instagram reel, discussed the government’s efforts against internal security threats.

He mentioned that the government forces were able to neutralize 1,399 members of communist and local terrorist groups, with 1,751 firearms confiscated and recovered or surrendered.

“Ngayon maaari na nating mai-report na wala nang active NPA guerrilla fronts as of December of 2023 (Now we can report that there are no active NPA guerrilla fronts as of December of 2023),” said Marcos.

The President’s latest pronouncement comes after recent similar statements from AFP and the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict reported that the communist armed movement is now in a “weakened state.”

The AFP earlier reported it had achieved a significant milestone in internal security defense by dismantling 8 guerilla fronts of the Communist Terrorist Group.

This was followed by it report that some 14 NPA guerilla fronts are already weakened.

“As of December, there are no more active CTG guerilla fronts,” it said.

AFP said its continued focused military operations have resulted in the neutralization of 67 high-value individuals who belong to communist and local terrorist groups.

Among the top leaders neutralized are Dionisio Macabalo, also known as @Muling/Kardo, who was the Secretary of the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee, and Farahudin Pumbaya Pangalian, also known as @Abu Zacharia, who was the Amir of DI-Philippines and overall Amir Islamic State-East Asia.

The AFP said it is gradually shifting focus towards Territorial Defense Operations amid its achievements in Internal Security Operations.