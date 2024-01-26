Pagasa records coldest day yet

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that Metro Manila has experienced its chilliest day yet for this year.

PAGASA recorded a temperature of 20.2°C in Science Garden, Quezon City, at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, one of the coldest temperatures per the agency’s records.

PAGASA’s monitoring revealed that the National Capital Region (NCR) had not encountered temperatures this cold since the start of 2024.

The lowest temperature recorded in Metro Manila stood at 14.5°C, which PAGASA recorded in Port Area, Manila, on 11 January 1914.

Meanwhile, several Northern and Central Luzon locations also experienced a cool Sunday morning.

Baguio City recorded a temperature of 12.8°C, La Trinidad, which is nearby, registered 14.4°C, and Basco in Batanes marked 15.8°C.

Tanay in Rizal, also had a temperature of 18.6°C, while Abucay in Bataan, experienced a temperature of 19.8°C.