Padilla welcomes Senate review of charter’s economic provisions

Senator Robinhood “Robin” Padilla on Tuesday welcomed the renewed push to review the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution in his homecourt – the Senate.

In a statement, Padilla, who has been actively pushing to amend the Constitution, said the Senate’s move to take the lead in reviewing and amending the Constitution is a “welcome development for the country.”

“This is good news for the nation. Our economy will be revitalized, and this will lead to progress in the lives of Filipinos,” said Padilla, who chairs the Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes.

On Monday, Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri filed a Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, which contained the proposed amendments to certain economic provisions in the current charter.

Zubiri said the move, which was ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was to “avert the Constitutional crisis between the House of Representatives and the Senate.”

“[A]nd to make it clear that there were no other planned provisions or amendments on any other thing but purely economic in nature,” he said.

“There would only be three topics to be discussed. It is very simple and very clear. We will do it to preserve the bicameralism of both the House of Representatives and the Senate,” he added.

Padilla said the Senate’s new effort to revisit the Charter shows he was on the “right track” when his committee filed a committee report on proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution.

To recall, Padilla pushed for charter change through the constituent assembly or con-ass to propose seven economic amendments to the charter after conducting hearings on the matter in several provinces.

However, the senator’s committee report was set aside as no other senator signed it. It was not tackled in plenary.

Meanwhile, Senator Imee Marcos said she would continue the Senate investigation into the alleged distribution of payoffs in various congressional districts to gather signatures for the petition for people’s initiative.

“I will continue the hearing about the vote buying for people’s initiative,” Marcos told reporters in a text message.

When asked for a possible date for the investigation, she noted that it may be disclosed after its referral on 22 January – the resume of the Senate’s session.

Last week, Marcos revealed that proponents of charter change were using government assistance programs to lure the public and local government officials to sign the petition for a people’s initiative.

“I condemn the offer because our Constitution is not for sale. Apparently, they offer the DSWD’s assistance to individuals in crisis situation, DOLE’s TUPAD or tulong panghanapbuhay sa ating disadvantaged/displaced workers and the DOH’s medical assistance to indigent patients program,” she said.