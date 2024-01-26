MTRCB rejects SMNI’s appeal, 2 shows remain off-air

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board rejected the motions for reconsideration of the Sonshine Media Network International for the suspension of its two program shows.

SMNI earlier filed a motion asking the MTRCB to lift the suspension over “Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa” and “Laban Kasama ang Bayan” arguing that it violates freedom of speech, freedom of expression of the press, and due process of law.

In its new decision, the board said the SMNI’s assertions in its appeal were “unconvincing and lacking persuasiveness.”

“After a meticulous scrutiny of the matters raised in the respective motions, however, the MTRCB concluded that they merely reiterated points already raised in the position papers submitted earlier,” the MTRCB said.

“As such, the MTRCB has decided to deny both MRs,” it added.

The board also extended the suspension of SMNI shows to 28 more days.

The MTRCB issued a 14-day preventive suspension against the two SMNI’s shows on 18 December 2023.

The SMNI submitted its appeal on 11 January.

The House of Representatives recently conducted two separate hearings regarding SMNI’s potential franchise violations, including the broadcast of false and defamatory content.

On 18 January, the National Telecommunications Commission also issued a cease and desist order against the SMNI operations, pending a hearing and final consideration of an administrative case lodged against the network before the commission.

Lawyer Mark Tolentino, SMNI’s legal counsel, sees the television network became a target of what he called an “unconstitutional” ruling.

“It is clear in our jurisprudence (that) any order, ruling, decision of any government agency that affects freedom of the press and freedom of expression are considered unconstitutional,” he said in a television interview.