Marcos visits Vietnam 29-30 January, seeks closer ties, investments

The Philippines and Vietnam are seeking to boost their bilateral and maritime partnership in the coming years, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. makes a state visit to the Southeast Asian country on 29-30 January, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

In a Malacañang Press Briefing, Foreign Affairs Secretary Aileen Mendiola-Rau said that Marcos is expected to meet with Vietnamese business leaders to encourage closer partnerships and investments between the two countries.

"Our relations with Vietnam have spanned almost 50 years with the establishment of bilateral relations in 1976," Mendiola-Rau said.

"As the Philippines' sole strategic partner region, our ties have spanned across various areas of cooperation including defense and security, maritime, agriculture and people-to-people relations," the Foreign Affairs official added.

When asked whether the West Philippine Sea will be under discussion, Mendiola-Rau said specific details will be addressed during the President's meetings with Vietnamese leaders.

"If it's on the MOU (memorandun of understanding) between the coast guard, it's a simple agreement on how both coast guards will cooperate with each other. Now on maritime issues, there's a general topic on maritime discussion when the President meets with the three Vietnamese leaders,'' Mendiola-Rau said.

DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza, who was in the same press briefing, said Marcos is scheduled to have discussions with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

In the same briefing, Foreign Affairs officials said Marcos will also meet with the Filipino community, where he will highlight the Philippines’ friendly relations with Vietnam as well as the contribution of the community in promoting a positive image of the Philippines in the country.

There are about 7,000 Filipinos working and residing in Vietnam.

The President and the First Lady will be joined by key Cabinet members, including Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, and members of his economic team.