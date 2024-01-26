Marcos urges faster grid expansion, hails Mindanao-Visayas power interconnection

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has asked the Department of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission to consider proposals allowing third-party transmission projects to speed up grid expansion given the country's growing power needs.

In his speech during the Energization of the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project in Malacañang on Friday, Marcos underscored the need for further reforms in the power sector.

The President also addressed a recent major blackout in Panay Island, highlighting the need for swift action on other critical interconnection projects.

"We cannot afford to have another round of this costly interruption," Marcos said, highlighting the continued need for grid stability and infrastructure upgrades.

"So, let's move forward with the lessons we have gained from this blackout, ensure that this massive inconvenience and loss for our people should not occur again," Marcos added.

Marcos also urged the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines to fulfill its commitments to complete the Cebu-Negros-Panay backbone project and the Hermosa-San Jose transmission lines by March and February, respectively.

"Each of us here has a shared responsibility to ensure the reliability and the adequacy of energy supply at all times," the President stated, emphasizing the collective effort needed to achieve total electrification in the Philippines.

Marcos also hailed the long-awaited energization of the 450-megawatt Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project, citing its "enormous socio-economic development potential."

"It is the first time in the history of our nation that the three major power grids, those of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, are now physically connected," Marcos said.

"This realization of our 'One Nation, One Grid' aspiration is a crucial turning point for our country in ensuring reliable power at all times," Marcos added.

The project, featuring a 184-kilometer submarine cable, allows power generated in Mindanao to flow to Visayas and ultimately Luzon, and vice versa. This interconnected grid is expected to boost energy security, reduce power outages and ultimately unlock economic growth in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.