Marcos: Healthcare access a priority

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday vowed to further improve the health of Filipinos as he highlighted his administration’s progress in expanding access to healthcare across the country.

In an Instagram post, Marcos said the government had established 131 specialized centers nationwide as of December 2023 after he signed the Regional Specialty Centers Act, or Republic Act 11959, in August 2023, which aims to bring specialized healthcare closer to the people in the different regions.

The President also revealed that the government has allocated P11.12 billion in the 2024 national budget to expand the network of specialty centers, ensuring broader access to specialized medical care.

Marcos also lauded the achievements of the Doctors to the Barangays program, which deploys doctors to remote villages to provide basic medical services.

He noted that the program has been significantly expanded, reaching 204 out of 218 municipalities, translating to 91 percent of municipalities now having a dedicated doctor.

“This is very important. This program continues to ensure that we are truly taking care of the health of our citizens,” Marcos said.

Under the law, the Department of Health, or DoH, is tasked with creating specialized facilities within its hospitals across the regions and in state-managed specialty hospitals.

The emphasis is on providing specialized services in areas such as cancer care, cardiovascular care, lung care, renal care including kidney transplants, brain and spine care, trauma care and burn care.

These specialized centers also focus on orthopedic care, physical rehabilitation medicine, infectious disease and tropical medicine, toxicology, mental health, geriatric care, neonatal care, dermatology, eye care, as well as ear, nose and throat care.

Healthcare funds released

In a separate statement, the Department of Budget and Management said it released P30.1 billion for the health emergency allowance dedicated to Covid-19 healthcare workers and non-healthcare workers in 2023, leaving a remaining unpaid balance of P14.88 billion.

Out of the allocated P88.14-billion budget for the Covid-19 health emergency allowance, P24.19 billion was used up in 2022, while P30.1 billion was disbursed in 2023.

As of 1 January, P18.96 billion has been earmarked for distribution. This indicates a remaining balance of P14.88 billion for the complete implementation of the program.

“We will endeavor to release the balance, as well as the unfunded HEA (health emergency allowance) claims of roughly P14 billion to fulfill the commitment of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his State of the Nation Address,” Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.