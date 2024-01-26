LTO-NCR welcomes 65 new hires, promotes 72 employees for key roles

Land Transportation Office Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II and LTO-NCR Regional Director Roque “Rox” I. Verzosa III led an event on Monday (15 January) to welcome 65 newly hired and 72 promoted personnel at LTO-NCR.

The event, held at the Bulwagan Romeo F. Edu of the LTO Central Office in Quezon City, not only commemorated their well-deserved advancements but also coincided with their official assumption of office.

“It is an auspicious day as we welcome to the LTO-NCR family our newly-hired personnel and recognize the hard work and dedication of employees selected for promotion,” Verzosa said.

“On behalf of the LTO-NCR team, I would like to thank our LTO Chief, Asec Vigor, for joining us today. Sir, it is our honor to have your presence and administer today’s oath-taking,” he added.

Verzosa, who officially selected the newly appointed and promoted personnel for vacant positions last December and officially signed the appointment papers last week, mentioned that Assistant Secretary Mendoza assigned the responsibility to all Regional Directors to ensure the prompt filling of vacant positions by the end of 2023.

He added that the LTO-NCR’s Human Resource Merit Selection and Promotion Board, led by Assistant Regional Director Hanzley “Hanz” H. Lim made earnest efforts to adhere to the schedule, all the while ensuring a meticulous screening and selection process.

Comprising experienced professionals, experts, and representatives, the HRMSPB conducted a comprehensive assessment of each candidate’s performance, qualifications, and dedication to public service. Their evaluations adhered to the Department of Transportation’s 2019 Merit Selection and Promotions Plan (MSPP), ensuring an equitable and transparent process.

“These promotions not only acknowledge the individual accomplishments of the applicants but also reaffirm our commitment to fostering a culture of meritocracy and excellence within the regional office,” Verzosa said.

“Sa sobrang dami ng ating aplikante na nag signify ng kanilang intentions, dumaan talaga sa butas ng karayom ang ating mga napili. I would like to express my appreciation for your hard work and commitment.”

“To the 137 deserving ones who were selected, we trust that you will continue to be assets of our organization as you embark on the challenging but more rewarding responsibilities that your respective new positions will entail,” he continued.

RD Verzosa noted that the three-day deliberation, held on November 28, 30, and December 1, marked the culmination of months of meticulous assessment and thorough evaluation led by the LTO-NCR’s HRMSPB.

Administrative Division Chief Arch. Pio Paolo E. Erta reported that the board conducted interviews for a total of 174 new applicants on 22–23 November and then on 30 November.

This selection process was designed to ensure that the most deserving candidates are selected to fill the vacant positions, in line with the agency’s dedication to merit-based promotions.

Among the 137 newly-appointed and promoted personnel, 46 occupy second-level positions, while 89 hold first-level positions, and two are in casual positions.

Verzosa, meanwhile, encouraged individuals who might not have received promotions or been selected to persist in their pursuit of goals. He also reassured that the officers and employees of LTO-NCR are fully prepared to drive the agency toward greater achievements under the esteemed guidance of Asec. Mendoza and DOTr Sec. Jaime “Jimmy” J. Bautista.

“Of course, to the other qualified applicants who did not make it, huwag po tayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Madami pa tayong mga bakanteng positions na magbubukas,” he stressed.

Asec. Mendoza, overseeing the oath-taking ceremony for the newly appointed and promoted personnel, extended congratulations to all of them and expressed hope for their continued excellence as benchmark employees, serving as models for both the region and the entirety of LTO.