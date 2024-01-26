LGUs, Hyundai grease NSCR’s progress track

The ambitious North-South Commuter Railway, or NSCR, project is gaining momentum, thanks to the crucial roles played by local government units and private sector giant Hyundai Engineering and Construction.

The Department of Transportation, or DOTr, recently lauded their efforts, highlighting their “indispensable” contributions to the project’s swift progress.

Undersecretary for Rail Transportation Jeremy Regino emphasized that LGUs are not just passive beneficiaries of the NSCR, but active players in its success. He envisions the project as a transformative force for the Southern Tagalog region, forever altering its economic landscape.

Recognizing the critical role of right-of-way acquisition, or ROW, Regino commended LGUs for their proactive approach.

He stressed that without their support and swift action in securing ROWs, the project would grind to a halt.

His call for further acceleration underscores the importance of continued LGU collaboration.

This “whole of government approach” extends beyond mere paperwork. Regino noted the dedication and zeal exhibited by LGUs, showcasing their commitment to the project’s success. This collaborative spirit, he believes, is key to achieving the NSCR’s ambitious goals.

Setting the bar

The DoTr also expressed its appreciation for Hyundai’s exemplary involvement in the project. Awarded the contract for three crucial sections of the southern NSCR, Hyundai has “created history,” according to Regino, setting a high bar for private sector participation in infrastructure development.

Hyundai’s commitment is evident in its dedication to quality and efficiency. Regino lauded the “regular visits of the top brass” to project sites, demonstrating their active oversight and commitment to meeting the project’s stringent standards.

This dedication extends beyond mere compliance. Regino highlighted Hyundai’s understanding of the project’s significance, stating, “They have shown to the Philippine Government and the Filipino people how important this project is to them.” This level of commitment serves as an inspiration for other private sector partners to emulate.

The NSCR’s progress is not merely rhetoric. Regino pointed to the tangible achievements within the past year since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. witnessed the contract signing with Hyundai. The construction of the project site office and the clearing of roadways are concrete steps towards the project’s realization.

Vision becomes reality

This progress is further amplified by the sheer scale of the NSCR. Spanning 147 kilometers from Calamba in the south to New Clark City in the north, it will boast 36 stations and an express train service to Clark International Airport.