Las Pinas inaugurates new funeral chapels

The city government of Las Piñas recently inaugurated 11 new funeral chapels at the Las Piñas City Public Crematorium and Columbarium.

The inauguration of the 11 new funeral chapels at the city’s public crematorium and columbarium in Barangay Ilaya was led by Mayor Imelda Aguilar and Vice-Mayor April Aguilar,

The mayor said the inauguration of the new funeral chapels marks the expansion of the city government’s essential services to residents especially to those underprivileged.

She also added that the city’s columbarium has a total of 3,500 niches capable to accommodate 14,000 urns.

The newly unveiled chapels were made friendly for persons with disabilities by placing a ramp at the back of the city’s columbarium for easy access either during the wake or visit to their departed loved ones or relatives.

The city’s columbarium has already cremated a total of 1,200 bodies by the two existing machines which are capable of cremating four bodies each per day.

During the inauguration, the mayor also paid tribute to her husband, former Mayor Vergel “Nene” Aguilar, who initiated the “Libreng Libing” project to alleviate the financial burdens of underprivileged residents of the city.

Aguilar added that the "libreng Libing" program includes the use for free in one of the 11 newly-built chapels at the columbarium for a three-day and two nights stay for the wake of their departed loves ones.