JA Phl, Wells Fargo continue financial literacy advocacy

In the pursuit of enhancing financial literacy among Filipino youth, Junior Achievement Philippines and Wells Fargo International Solutions LLC – Philippines, persist in their commitment through the second year of the JA Personal Finance Program.

Aimed at addressing the financial education gap, this collaboration targets Senior High School graduates in public schools, providing crucial training and educational materials.

Krishna Alejandrino, JA Philippines' executive director, emphasized the organization's gratitude for partners like Wells Fargo, highlighting the program's goal of ensuring students' financial literacy.

Mike Whyte, country head – Philippines at Wells Fargo, expressed the company's honor in supporting financial literacy advocacy, emphasizing its core commitment to helping others succeed financially.

The program equips Filipino high school students with essential money management skills, covering various aspects, including earning, budgeting, saving, investing, credit usage, debt management, and more.

It not only imparts financial knowledge but also empowers students to recognize the impact of financial decisions on relationships and collaborative decision-making.

JA Philippines and Wells Fargo's Personal Finance Program, now in its second year, aspires to deepen the financial literacy knowledge of 10,000 senior high school students.

The program includes sessions on setting financial goals, earning, budgeting, savings, investing, entrepreneurship, smart shopping, risk management, and understanding credit.

This initiative contributes to building a brighter financial future for Filipino youth, emphasizing the importance of financial education in achieving lifelong goals. It reflects a crucial step toward financial independence and well-being for the youth and the nation.