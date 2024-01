LATEST

'Is the entire gov't running rogue?'

Senator Imee Marcos, eldest sister of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has to say this when asked about the ongoing clash between the Senate and House of Representatives on the people's initiative that aims to amend the 1987 Constitution. The lady senator also lamented about the questionable results of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, calling for the temporary suspension of its operations pending the Senate investigation. | 📹 Jom Garner