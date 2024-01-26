Incheon City reappoints Salceda as advisor for int’l affairs

The Incheon Metropolitan City-- South Korea’s powerhouse business center -- recently reappointed Albay 2nd District Representative Joey Salceda as advisor for international affairs for another two years.

Salceda’s certificate of reconfirmation was signed by Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok and will remain valid until 27 November 2025, or 16 straight years since 2009 when he was still Albay governor.

A separate Notice of Reappointment was signed by Incheon Director of Foreign Affairs Department Kim Young-sin.

“I look forward to your active cooperation and support for Incheon,” Kim wrote.

His 2009 appointment, Salceda said, firmed up the province’s economic partnership forged at the Incheon Sister Cities Conference that year, intended to cement trade and investment cooperation between Incheon and Albay.

Salceda, who is currently in his last term as member of Congress and who sits as chair of the Ways and Means Committee, expressed optimism that the existing sisterhood pact will continue to flouriush.

He said his second congressional district office in Legazpi City, Albay’s business hub and the regional center of Bicol, can help facilitate fresh trade relations with Incheon.

Salceda started to develop links with South Korea — Incheon City, most specifically — in December 2007, establishing close relations with top officials and legislators before his appointment as International Economic Advisor of the Incheon Metropolitan Authority.

The honor, he said, is bestowed on Albay and its people for its solid achievements in local governance where, during his three-term as governor, the province was adjudged by the Department of Interior and Local Government as Best Province in 2013.

During Salceda’s nine-year Albay governorship, he also earned honors and awards, including in Disaster Risk Reduction-Climate Change Adaptation; was the first Asian chair of the United Nations Green Climate Fund; earned a Manuel L. Quezon Award from the Department of Health for tuberculosis eradication (97% immunization, 100% notification and 97% cure rate); and spearheaded the development of the Guinobatan-Camalig-Daraga-Legazpi economic platform, Albay-Masbate-Sorsogon Tourism Alliance, Bicol International Airport, Daraga 4-Quadrant Suburban Development, Mayon Southeast Quadrant, 4-Island Summit, Camalig Bypass Road, Duterte Bypass Road, and tourism, arts, culture and heritage (increase in tourism from 133,440 to 1,816,056).