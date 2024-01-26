Galunggong prices to drop after fishing season reopens, says DA chief

Filipinos can anticipate a much-needed respite from sky-high galunggong (mackerel scad) prices, with Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. assuring a decrease starting in March as fishing season reopens on 31 January.

In a Palace Briefing, Laurel predicts a significant drop by March – the peak season for catching galunggong in the Philippines – as the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said that the fishing season in Northern Palawan will end later this month.

The BFAR said last year that the fishing ban, which started on 1 November, is to protect the galunggong during its peak spawning season.

“The actual season for mackerel catching in the Philippines is March, April, May, and June,” the Agriculture Secretary explained, noting that although the fishing season officially ends this month, catches during this period remain low.

“The lifting by the end of February is still weak, but by March, I expect the price to decrease,” he added.

When asked about the potential extent of the price drop, Secretary Laurel optimistically estimated a reduction of P50 to P90 per kilo, bringing the price down to a more affordable range of P130 to P150.

This news comes as a welcome relief for Filipinos who have been struggling with the soaring price of basic goods, including galunggong, a popular source of protein for low-income households.

The high price is attributed to limited supply due to the closed fishing season and rising fuel costs.

Based on pricing data, one kilogram of local galunggong costs P220 to 280 right now, while one kilogram of foreign galunggong costs P220 to 260.

Early reports said that the local type of fish wasn’t available at the Commonwealth Market and Mega Q Mart in Quezon City, based on the DA’s checks.

The Quinta Market, the Pasay Market, and the Guadalupe Market all had the same problem.