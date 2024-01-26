Forwarding firms reported for incidents of abandoned 'balikbayan' boxes

A list of domestic and international forwarding companies was generated by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and its district collectors at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in response to reports of abandoned balikbayan boxes and other unresolved concerns.

In a social media post last Thursday, the BOC stated, "We would like to bring to your attention a list of forwarding companies, both foreign and local, that have been reported for incidents of abandoned balikbayan boxes and have derogatory reports against them in order to safeguard the interests and well-being of our fellow Filipinos. Be informed! Protect your shipment!"

“It is important to exercise due diligence when selecting a forwarding company to ensure the safe and timely delivery of your balikbayan boxes,” the agency added.

The international forwarders and consolidators with reported abandoned balikbayan boxes that the Bureau has identified are Kabayan Island Express Cargo, GM Multi Services Cargo, Allwin Cargo LLC, Sel Air Cargo, Manila Cargo, Sky Freight, Mediacom Express Cargo, CMS General Services, and Pinoy Network Cargo.

While the local forwarders and deconsolidators were identified as FBV Forwarders and Logistics and ETMAR International Inc. Logistics, Cargoflex Haulers Corp., KC Door to Door Delivery Services, Rensworld Freight Logistics Corp., FGTI Forwarding Services, and CMG International Movers.

“These companies have a history of abandoned balikbayan boxes and derogatory reports,” the BOC stated.

The Bureau encouraged the public to choose reputable forwarding companies that have been authorized by the Department of Trade and Industry in order to guarantee the safe arrival of their parcels. If you encounter something wrong with your package, notify or report this issue to the authorities immediately.

The public can contact the Bureau of Customs-Customer Assistance and Response Service (BOC-CARES) via email at boc.cares@customs.gov.ph or by calling the hotline at (02) 8705-6000 with any further questions or concerns, according to the agency.