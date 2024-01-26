Final cooperation call with tweaks, deals

The Department of Transportation, or DOTr, has declared the eighth and final extension for the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program’s consolidation requirement.

This three-month grace period, granted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., aims to bring on board hesitant operators who are now expressing interest in joining the cooperative or corporation model.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista emphasized that this extension isn’t a mere concession, but a targeted opportunity for those previously on the fence. He cited several factors driving this shift, including increased understanding of the program’s benefits and a desire to avoid the fate of unregistered “colorum” vehicles after February 1st.

The Office of Transportation Cooperatives and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, or LTFRB, will lead the charge in assisting interested operators through the registration process. Notably, this extension opens the door for operators to create their own entities instead of simply joining existing ones, offering them greater control and autonomy.

Interestingly, some vocal critics of the program, like transport groups Piston and Manibela, are now reportedly open to dialogue with the DOTr. Bautista confirmed both groups’ willingness to discuss concerns and hinted at potential compromises. While individual franchises remain off the table as they contradict the core principle of consolidation, Bautista suggests flexibility within the existing framework. He mentioned concessions like extended franchise periods for traditional and modern PUVs as examples of the DOTr’s willingness to meet halfway.

This shift in tone and the targeted nature of the extension suggest a recalibration of the DOTr’s approach. Instead of simply pushing through with deadlines, they seem to be prioritizing engagement and understanding, particularly with previously resistant groups. This could prove crucial in achieving the program’s goals of improving efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability within the PUV sector.

However, challenges remain. LTFRB chair Teofilo Guadiz III clarified that while unconsolidated PUVs won’t automatically become “colorum” beyond February 1st, they will still face apprehension during regular traffic enforcement. This underscores the need for a streamlined registration process to ensure eligible operators can seamlessly transition into the program within the given timeframe.

Ultimately, the success of this final extension hinges on two key factors: the genuine commitment of hesitant operators to embrace the cooperative model and the DOTr’s continued willingness to address concerns while upholding the core principles of the PUV modernization program. The next three months will be critical in determining whether this latest chapter represents a genuine turning point towards a more united and efficient PUV landscape or simply a temporary reprieve before a more definitive showdown.