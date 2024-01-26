DSWD, Puerta Princesa discuss beefing up social services

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian met with Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Bayron on Friday to discuss how the different programs and services of the agency, particularly the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation and the department's various disaster response efforts, can further benefit Puerto Princesa City residents.

Also in the meeting held at the City Hall were DSWD Field Office-Mimaropa Regional Director Leonardo Reynoso, Assistant Regional Director for Operations Shiela Tapia, Palawan Social Welfare and Development Team Leader Eric Aborot, and Assistant City Social Welfare and Development Officer Remy Beltran.

While in Puerto Princesa, Gatchalian also inspected the DSWD Regional Office’s SWAD warehouse at Barangay San Manuel and inaugurated the Child-friendly Space and Lactation Station of the SWAD office at Barangay Bancao-Bacao.

Gatchalian is in Puerto Princesa where he led the National Management and Development Conference attended by DSWD officials from the Central and Field Offices.