DOH: Vaccinate your pets amid rise of rabies cases

The Department of Health (DOH) urged on Friday pet owners to vaccinate their pets amid the rise of rabies cases in the country.

The DOH observed a 63 percent increase in rabies cases nationwide, from 1 to 13 January, the DOH said it recorded a total of seven human rabies cases nationally.

"Alam naman natin na sa mga aso nakukuha kadalasan ang rabies, kailangan bakunado po yung mga aso kaya yung mga nag-aalaga ng aso diyan, baka nakakalimutan niyo, responsible pet ownership, kailangan talaga nababakunahan yung mga aso (We already know that rabies usually come from dogs, so we must vaccinate them, our pet dogs should be vaccinated, responsible ownership, we must vaccinate our pets)," DOH Undersecretary Eric Tayag told TeleRadyo.

"Love na love niyo yan pero pakita niyo yung pagmamahal niyo na pinababakunahan niyo yung mga aso (You love them and show them you do by vaccinating them)," Tayag added.

The Health official stressed that without vaccination, "rabies is fatal."

"Walang nabubuhay po pag ikaw ay nagkaroon ng rabies (When you catch rabies, it is fatal)," Tayag said.

In the event of a dog bite, Tayag recommended washing the affected area thoroughly with water and soap within five to 10 minutes, adding that 90 percent of the virus in the dog's saliva can be removed.

Tayag also emphasized seeking prompt action and advised victims to seek immediate consultation at an animal bite center for vaccination.

"Pag nakagat ka talaga ng aso, obserbahan yung aso labing apat na araw at [magpabakuna na agad]. Kasi ang aso kasi na may rabies, sa loob ng labing apat na araw, namamatay (If you got bitten by a dog, observe the dog for 14 days and get vaccinated immediately. Because the dog with rabies usually dies within 14 days)," he added.

"So habang inoobserbahan yan, patingnan niyo na yung kagat niyo po (While you're observing the dog, seek immediate consultation)."