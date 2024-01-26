Doctor says ozempic only for diabetic patients

Diabetic drug ozempic recently made the rounds on social media for its weight loss properties and a doctor has warned about the potential side effects from it.

In a TV interview, Dr. Maricar Limpin of the Philippine College of Physicians warned that a patient must have a doctor's prescription before using it.

"Ang ozempic ay isang prescription drug kasi ito talaga ang pinaka-indication na ang ozempic ay para sa pagpapababa ng blood sugar. So [ito ay] para sa mga pasyenteng may type 2 diabetes (Ozempic is a prescription drug. It is for lowering blood sugar and used for patients with type 2 diabetes)," Limpin said.

"Isa sa mga nakita na maaaring benepisyo ay ang pagpapapayat but please take note hindi ito binebenta talaga as a weight reduction drug (One of the benefits found is weight loss, but please take note that it is not actually sold as a weight reduction drug)," she stressed.

The injectable drug from Danish pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk has an active ingredient called semaglutide which treats obesity.

It was approved in 2017 by the United States Food and Drug Administration for use in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Ozempic is a weekly injection that helps lower blood sugar by helping the pancreas make more insulin.

"It's not a weight loss drug but pwedeng makatulong sa pagpapababa ng inyong timbang (it can help reduce weight)," Limpin added.