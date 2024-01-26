DND transitions to stricter ops security, enhancing Phl cybersecurity—Teodoro

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Tuesday bared that the Department of National Defense is transitioning to stricter operational security to further protect the country from any security threats.

Teodoro, speaking at a cybersecurity conference organized by Stratbase ADR and the Canadian Embassy held at the Manila Polo Club, said the transitioning period will be complemented by the exploration of the country’s cybersecurity infrastructure and processes.

“We are transitioning. Because of vulnerability, our department is taking the lead right now to transitioning into strict operational security. That starts from individual security, facility security, to digital hygiene, to the architecture that we’re going to put into our systems,” he said, citing the country’s cyberspace vulnerabilities.

Teodoro pointed out that the DND’s transition initiative could become “anathema to actual realities of cybersecurity, even in cooperation.”

This works while the government process models would advance openness, transparency, and competitiveness, especially during acquisitions, he added.

“Naturally, cooperation in cybersecurity entails a critical political analysis of your foreign partners, like-minded nations, and treaty partners. Your friend today could be an adversary tomorrow in different aspects,” said Teodoro.

“So we have to start from base zero. We have had a gap analysis, and there’s a lot to do. We have to put in the right infrastructure, architecture, hardware, software, protocols, and hygiene,” he further stressed.

Teodoro lamented that national security is paramount to embracing changes brought about by the advancement of technologies.

“In terms of security, in terms of capabilities, the Philippines Department of National Defense shall not be a vendee anymore,” he said. “We will not be treated as a vendee, but as a client. A big difference. This will no longer be a vendor’s paradise for vendors. That is the only way that we will survive vulnerability challenges.”

Teodoro also said the DND will be modifying its recruitment process.

“In order to guarantee the skills we need, the motivation for people to stay, and to guarantee operational security,” he said.

“We are prohibited from tapping into vast resources of information and capabilities until we pass basic international security standards,” he added.

During his speech, Teodoro also urged the academe sector to spur further research and development, in consonance with the President’s instructions, “to utilize the vast potentials of the country for the provision of revenue, security, and employment to all Filipinos.”