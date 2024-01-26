DND tackles maritime security, WPS issues with Vietnam

The Department of National Defense held talks with Vietnamese officials regarding issues related to maritime security.

Defense Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning Ignacio B. Madriaga met with Viet Nam's Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and other Vietnamese officials earlier this week at the DND headquarters in Campo Aguinaldo.

Both sides exchanged security views in the West Philippine Sea and affirmed the importance of continued dialogue to ensure peace and stability in the region.

They also discussed prospects for defense cooperation in the maritime domain.

Vietnam has previously expressed interest in further improving its strategic partnership with the Philippines in terms of defense and military cooperation.

The Philippines and Vietnam have been enjoying solid bridges of cooperation in the fields of education, agriculture, aquaculture, tourism trade, and defense since after the Cold War in 1991.