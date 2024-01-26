DILG: Third level PNP promotions now on fast-track

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos over the weekend said the evaluation and processing of promotions of third-level police officers will now be completed within 30 days upon receipt of complete documentary requirements.

This, as the National Police Commission NAPOLCOM issued Resolution No. 2023-1704 which prescribes a 30-day timeline to complete the processing of recommendations for the promotion of police officers to the rank of Police Colonel to Police Lieutenant General.

Abalos, who is the concurrent ex-officio chairperson of NAPOLCOM, said there is a need to impose a strict timeline to promote efficiency and transparency, and avoid partiality in processing the recommendations for promotion of the third-level officers.

“Habang patuloy nating inaasahan ang kapulisan na siguruhing ligtas ang ating mga lansangan, nais rin naman nating suklian ang kanilang tapat na paglilingkod sa ating bansa at sa mga mamamayan,” he said.

“Through this latest NAPOLCOM resolution, magkakaroon ng mas maayos na sistema at matututukan ng husto ang pagproseso ng promotion ng mga karapat-dapat na PNP officials,” he said.

Section 14(e) of Republic Act (R.A.) No. 6975, as amended, authorizes NAPOLCOM to develop policies on the promotion of members of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The said NAPOLCOM Resolution also states that only the Office of the PNP Chief and its designated focal person or office shall be provided with access to the information and status of recommendations for pending PNP promotions.

The concerned PNP focal person or office is also advised to utilize such information with utmost confidentiality per Republic Act (RA) 10173 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

After NAPOLCOM’s evaluation and also the confirmation of the Civil Service Commission, the promotional folders/documents will then be forwarded to the Office of the Executive Secretary before the approval of the President.