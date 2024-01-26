Bong Go: ICC interference an insult to Phl sovereignty, judicial system

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go vehemently criticized the International Criminal Court's (ICC) intrusion to Philippine affairs, asserting that their investigation, particularly regarding the anti-drug campaign of former president Rodrigo Duterte's administration, is a direct insult to Filipino sovereignty and the current working judicial system in the country.

In an ambush interview on Wednesday, January 24, after attending the 42nd anniversary celebration of the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City, Go emphasized the competence and independence of the Philippine judicial system, firmly opposing any form of external interference especially from foreigners.

"Nagsalita na po ang ating mahal na Pangulong (Ferdinand) 'Bongbong' Marcos at nagsalita rin po ang ating dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte," Go began.

"President Marcos yesterday said that for the nth time—for the 100th time—hindi niya po nire-recognize ang jurisdiction ng ICC dito sa Pilipinas dahil para sa kanya threat po ito sa ating sovereignty," Go emphasized.

On Tuesday, Marcos firmly declared the Philippine government's non-cooperation with the ICC's investigation into the alleged violations of the previous administration.

“I consider it as a threat to our sovereignty. Therefore, the Philippine government will not lift a finger to help any investigation that the ICC conducts,” President Marcos stated, clarifying that while ICC investigators could visit the Philippines, they would receive no government support.

Meanwhile, Go fervently defended the Philippine judicial system's capability and maintained that the nation's courts have the mandate to render verdict on cases concerning any allegation against any Filipino within the country’s jurisdiction.

"Gaya ng sinabi ko noon pa, only Philippine courts operating under Philippine laws can judge former President Duterte," Go asserted.

"Hayaan po natin ang ating husgado, ang ating local courts o ating judicial system na humusga sa dating Pangulong Duterte. At sinabi naman n’ya, he is willing to face the Philippine Courts," he added.

He further invited the public to reflect on their experiences under Duterte's governance, suggesting that Filipinos are best positioned to evaluate his presidency.

"Kayo na po ang humusga kung nakakalakad ba ang inyong anak na hindi nasasaktan at hindi nababastos sa panahon ni Pangulong Duterte," he proposed.

He highlighted the insult implied by foreign bodies attempting to intervene, emphasizing that such actions undermine the competence and understanding of the Philippine situation by its people.

"Para sa akin, we have an independent judiciary. We have functional investigative bodies," said Go.

"Insulto po para sa Pilipino na ang magdikta sa atin ay ang banyaga na hindi po nila alam kung anong totoong nangyayari sa ating bansa," he articulated.

He reiterated the importance of Philippine sovereignty and the country's independence from foreign influence.

"Para sa akin, we are no longer a colony of a foreign country. Let us protect our sovereignty, and the independence of our judiciary," Go concluded.