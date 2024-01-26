Bong Go graces 2024 Provincial Athletic Meet in Kalinga

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, the Senate Committee on Sports Chairperson, personally attended the 2024 Kalinga Provincial Athletic Meet held in Rizal, Kalinga, on Thursday, 25 January as guest of honor.

The Kalinga Provincial Athletic Meet brings together more than 2,000 budding athletes. It serves as a platform for showcasing talent, fostering healthy competition, and nurturing future elite athletes.

The athletic meet saw the congregation of seven teams representing seven municipalities within the province, each bringing their unique spirit and skills to the competition.

Furthermore, it was also attended by Congressman Allen Jesse Mangaoang, Governor James Edduba, Vice Governer Jocel Baac, Rizal Mayor Karl Baac, Pasil Vice Mayor Benny Magangat, Tinglayan Mayor Sacrament Gumilab, Tanudan Vice Mayor Constancio Dalayap, Balbalan Vice Mayor Rowina Damia, and Lubuagan Mayor Joel Tagaotao and Vice Mayor Jun Saclag, among others.

In his speech, Senator Go emphasized his commitment to the country's sports sector and in promoting grassroots sports development nationwide especially in the countryside. He highlighted the integral role sports play in fostering youth camaraderie, sportsmanship, and discipline.

“Sa temang 'Batang Malakas, Bansang Matatag,' ipinapakita natin ang kahalagahan ng sports sa paghubog ng malusog na pangangatawan at matibay na kalooban ng ating kabataan. Hindi lamang pisikal na pangangatawan ang ating pinalalakas kundi pati na rin ang mental at emotional health ng bawat isa,” expressed Go.

The senator also reiterated his intention to continue advocating for more robust sports programs nationwide. This commitment aligns with his longstanding advocacy of promoting a healthy lifestyle and steering the youth away from societal ills, particularly drug abuse. "My motto is simple yet powerful: get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep healthy and fit," he declared, underlining the positive impact of sports on the well-being and development of young Filipinos and its role in nation-building.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also emphasized how sports and health are interconnected in promoting a productive citizenry.

“Konektado po ang sports in keeping us healthy and fit. ‘Pag tayo po ay fit, tayo ay magiging healthy. Kapag tayo ay healthy, hahaba po ang ating buhay. Kaya importante sa atin ang kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino dahil katumbas ito ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” said Go in a radio interview earlier that day.

During the event, Go provided balls for basketball and volleyball, and shirts to participants from each municipality.

Senator Go has been instrumental in advancing sports development in the country, most notably through his support for the enactment of Republic Act No. 11470, which he authored and co-sponsored. This legislation established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, a landmark initiative for nurturing and developing athletic talent in the country.

The NAS also offers a secondary education program with an integrated special curriculum on sports, which was developed in close coordination with the Department of Education and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to provide a conducive learning environment for all the student athletes.

“Bilang inyong chairman ng Committee on Sports, marami tayong mga isinulong na mga batas. (Isa) po (itong) National Academy of Sports kung saan po’y pwede nang mag-aral ang estudyante at the same time pwedeng mag-training. Training at the same time mag-aral. Walang masasakripisyo. Diyan po yan sa New Clark City,” explained Go.

“Kaya ‘yung mga inisyatibong makakatulong po sa ating mga kababayan ay talagang isinusulong ko po ito lalung-lalo na po sa larangan po ng palakasan,” he continued.

The legislator is also championing the approval of Senate Bill No. 2514, which he sponsored, titled the proposed Philippine National Games Act. This proposed legislation is designed to establish a thorough structure for a national sports program, seamlessly integrating the promotion of grassroots sports with the advancement of national sports development.

Continuing his efforts to strengthening the nation's sports sector, Senator Go effectively advocated for an increased allocation of funds for the PSC. This additional budget is intended to assist in the preparation, training, and participation of Filipino athletes in forthcoming sports events, as well as to execute efficient programs aimed at developing the talents of more young and aspiring athletes especially those in the grassroots.

“Ako po ang nagdepensya niyang sports budget. For 2024 marami po tayong mga naisulong para sa mga atleta katulad ng suporta sa lalahok sa Paris Olympics at Paralympics, Winter Youth Olympics, at iba pang international competitions. Isinulong din natin ang pondo para sa grassroots sports development programs tulad ng Batang Pinoy, Philippine National Games, Philippine National Para Games, Indigenous People’s Games, at iba pa para mas lalo pa nating iimprove at tulungan ang ating sports initiatives through Philippine Sports Commission,” Go highlighted.

“Bilang chairman ng Committee on Sports, kung mayroon po kayong mga programa na makakatulong sa inyong lugar, competition, sports clinics, paliga o may mga atleta kayong may mga potensyal na kailangan ng tulong ay bukas po ang aking opisina para suportahan po natin ito,” he encouraged as he also pushed for funding for athletes assistance and for grassroots sports promotion.

On the same day, Go briefly checked the ongoing construction of the Bono-Bongat Road, a project he supported the funding of as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance.

The senator then visited the province of Isabela. In Mallig, Go attended the inauguration of the town’s Super Health Center and personally inspected other projects he supported, such as the public market and a bridge. He was also in Ilagan City for the Bambanti Festival. Furthermore, he also led the groundbreaking of a Super Health Center in Echague town.