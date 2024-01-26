BoC lists forwarders with derogatory records

In response to reports of abandoned “balikbayan” boxes and other unresolved issues, the Bureau of Customs and its district collectors at Ninoy Aquino International Airport have created a list of domestic and international forwarding companies.

“We would like to bring to your attention a list of forwarding companies, both foreign and local, that have been reported for incidents of abandoned balikbayan boxes and have derogatory reports against them in order to safeguard the interests and well-being of our fellow Filipinos,” the BoC said in a social media post.

“Be informed! Protect your shipment,” it added. “It is important to exercise due diligence when selecting a forwarding company to ensure the safe and timely delivery of your balikbayan boxes.”

The BoC has identified Kabayan Island Express Cargo, GM Multi Services Cargo, Allwin Cargo LLC, Sel Air Cargo, Manila Cargo, Sky Freight, Mediacom Express Cargo, CMS General Services, and Pinoy Network Cargo as having abandoned balikbayan boxes.