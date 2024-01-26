BI to open more offices in 2024

Commissioner Norman Tansingco of the Bureau of Immigration has announced plans to open additional offices in strategic locations throughout the Philippines in 2024.

In 2023, the bureau transferred many of its operations to malls and other areas that were more accessible to the public.

The BI's offices in Cebu, Surigao, Las Piñas, Olongapo and Nueva Ecija have moved to larger spaces, while its Camiguin Field Office began operations at the Provincial Capitol Building in Pandan Mambajao.

The bureau plans to relocate more offices to more advantageous sites and open new offices in Siargao, Pagadian, Sorsogon, Davao del Sur and other well-known tourist areas.

“We are particularly looking at transferring many of our operations to malls to make things more convenient for the transacting public,” said Tansingco. “We want to give quality and comfortable public service."

Apart from opening new offices, the BI disclosed that many of its services, including visa extensions, are now available online.

“We are bringing our services closer to the general public to facilitate compliance with immigration policies,” said Tangsingco. “With these developments, there will be no excuse not to comply with immigration requirements.”

-