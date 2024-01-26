Baguio shivers at 12.2°C — its coldest so far this season

The temperature in Baguio City plunged to its lowest this "Amihan" season, said the state weather bureau PAGASA on Friday.

PAGASA-Baguio chief meteorological officer Engr. Larry Esperanza reported that the temperature in the northern Luzon city was recorded at 12.2 degrees Celsius at 6:30 a.m.

Based on the agency's projection, Baguio will experience cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon, while moderate to strong winds blow to the northeast.

Meanwhile, in its 5 a.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said Benguet temperatures may drop to 11 degrees Celsius on the same day, 14 degrees Celsius in Ifugao and 13 degrees Celsius in Mountain Province.

Sunrise is at 6: 27 AM, and sunset is at 5:44 PM.

The lowest temperature this Amihan season was 10.8 degrees Celsius felt in La Trinidad, Benguet, on 18 January.