What an aweSM Sinulog Experience at SM Cebu Malls

Sinulog Festival, one of the grandest and most colorful festivals in the country, was also the most aweSM celebration at the SM malls in Cebu City.

SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Cebu held a bigger, bolder, and brighter Sinulog festivities in partnership with the Cebu City government.

Festive Sinulog decorations and centerpieces transformed the malls’ atriums into a vibrant festival destination with lively and colorful gigantic aweSM art installations for an all-around visually stunning experience and as the perfect backdrop for unforgettable Sinulog celebration with family and friends.

SM Seaside introduced the AweSM Cebu 2024 Artscape. The expansive art installations around the mall offered a modern interpretation on the 'sulog’, capturing the fluid movements of water that inspire the forward-backward steps of Sinulog. SM City Cebu also showcased the AweSM Sinulog Square adorned with colorful Sinulog elements that made a very lively atmosphere and captured the essence of the festival.

The Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI), through The Kabilin Center (TKC), in partnership with SM City Cebu, launched the “Treasures of Devotion” exhibit located at the North Wing.

Through photo and video documentation, the religious objects found in diocesan and parish museums and private collections in Cebu were catalogued, unearthing layers of memories and experiences accrued by generations of believers and discovering stories of faith and devotion as shown, shaped, and sustained by these religious artifacts.

Visitors also had a glimpse of the Sto. Nino painting exhibit conducted by the Friday Group Sessionistas at the 3rd level of the Seaview Wing in SM Seaside City Cebu. The exhibit highlighted the Santo Niño and is timed with the celebration of the Sinulog festival, which honors the Holy Child.

Cebuanos and balikbayans celebrated Sinulog in style as Island Souvenirs brought another edition of its Cut and Style campaign to SM Seaside City and SM City Cebu. Island Souvenirs continued to innovate and elevate the Sinulog experience by giving Sinulog-goers an avenue to express not only the spirit of the festival but also their personal style. In Cut & Style, consumers create their own Sinulog shirt and choose their embellishments and accessories.

Over 200 fur babies participate in the 1st AweSM Cebu Petstival on January 13 where tails wag, furry friends unite, and paws leave a trail of unforgettable memories in SM Seaside City Cebu. The charming and cute pets showcased their #aweSM Sinulog costumes, leading to the crowning of the first-ever AweSM Cebu Petstival King and Queen, along with the recognition of the most creative pet stroller float.

Bowling enthusiasts also enjoyed the game as the beats roll at the M time when Next Stage band joined the festive fun at the Ice Skating Rink.

The much anticipated Cebu Marathon 2024 kicked off in SM Seaside City with over 8,000 runners from all over the country. The run featured 42K, 24K, 12K, and 6K categories. The Cebu Marathon is an esteemed annual event with a rich history that spans several years. Since its inception in 2008, the marathon has become a symbol of endurance, determination, and community spirit.

The first ever e-sports movie in the Philippines #GGTHEMOVIE starring Donny Pangilinan and Maricel Laxa met with their fans at the Event Centre in SM City Cebu on January 14, while “Tropa ni Tanggol” in “Batang Quiapo” held a mall show on January 20 also in SM City Cebu.

Highlighting the roster of artists that came to SM City Cebu were Kapuso stars Kate Valdez, Kazel Kinouchi, Joaquin Domagoso, and Ken Chan, on 21 January at the Event Centre.

The Sinulog Festival Queen candidates showcased their colorful costumes at the Parade of Festival Costumes and Runway Competition held at SM Seaside City Cebu. Mariel Bogert who represented Tribu Kang-Laon of Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, was awarded SM Seaside’s AweSM Sinulog Festival Queen 2024.

Foodies dined and enjoyed the StrEATs of Cebu booths in SM City Cebu where one had a gastronomic feast of Cebu’s lechon and other Cebu delicacies.

SM Seaside City Cebu also brought back the annual Lechon Festival at the City Wing Atrium. The Lechon Festival was a gathering of famous lechon dealers in Cebu City and province, all in one place.

Revellers trooped to SM Seaside City’s Sky Park to dance & celebrate at the AweSM Cebu2024 Skypark Party on 21 January. The party started at 4:00 p.m. with Cebu’s best DJ’s, and as an added treat, visitors had the best view of the aweSM spectacular Sinulog Grand Fireworks Display to cap off the very successful Sinulog 2024!