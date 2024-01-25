VP Sara was still in the cradle

Coup plotter and ex-senator Sonny Trillanes went gaga announcing that the ICC investigators had completed their investigation into the alleged extrajudicial killings which he claimed were carried out by the mythical Davao Death Squad.

He went on to preempt the International Criminal Court by announcing that a warrant of arrest would soon be issued.

Ebullient over how a number of media establishments, including CNN, gave him ample space and time, he went on to say that Vice President Inday Sara Duterte will be impleaded in the case. CNN even condescendingly sub-capped its story, “Like father, like daughter.” This proceeds from utter journalistic idiocy and ignorance.

Trillanes is up for another disappointment. As the famous artist behind the creation of “Bikoy,” the infamous whistle-blower who recanted his statements against Duterte and his family whom he had earlier claimed were involved in the drug trade, Trillanes is headed for another frustration. Here’s part of the story behind the fairy tale of Peter Joemel Advincula which came out on 13 May 2019.

“Advincula surrenders to police, saying everything in the Bikoy videos and his previous statements were ‘fake.’ He claims he played a role in a ‘script,’ which he says was created by the Liberal Party to oust Duterte and install Vice President Leni Robredo as the new president. He also tags Senator Antonio Trillanes IV as the main person behind this supposed script.

Albayalde says that “perhaps Advincula felt pressure from the manhunt operations against him. Advincula says he wanted to clean his name and start a new life.”

The ICC, Trillanes, and the gullible CNN swallowed what then Commission on Human Rights Chairperson Leila de Lima had been perpetrating since she led a four-month probe in 2009 into the existence of the DDS, which she claimed was organized by Duterte and was behind extrajudicial killings.

De Lima was so consumed by her burning desire to indict Duterte that she pursued her quest when she was appointed Justice secretary and later as a senator where she met an ally in… who else but… Trillanes in pinning Duterte.

Like what happened to Advincula aka “Bikoy,” their star witness, Edgar Matobato, presented again by Trillanes, was declared a perjured witness.

De Lima, for all those 14 years of endless investigation, never produced a single piece of evidence against Duterte. How could she when everything was a figment of the imagination and the story behind the thousands of EJK victims was a farce? How could she be the credible witness which she claimed she was?

The DDS is a phantom force conceptualized by then Integrated National Police Regional Commander Col. Dionisio Tan-gatue Jr. in the early 1980s. It had no warm bodies.

The DDS was meant to scare the Sparrows, the liquidation squads of the NPAs in those times when the CPP/NPA was in virtual control of Davao City when dusk fell.

There were two other psychological warfare forces that Colonel Tan-gatue created — “Christian Soldiers for Democracy” at the time the CPP/NPA had virtual influence in churches in the Buhangin District in Davao City and “Contra Force,” supposedly patterned after Nicaragua’s Contra Forces out to overthrow the leftist Sandinista government. All three were popularized by anti-communist radio commentator, the late Jun Pala. For his feat, Pala landed on the cover of the defunct Asia Week Magazine.

The truth that De Lima, Trillanes, Rappler, CNN and the gullible ICC refused to accept was that in those times of infamy, Rodrigo Roa Duterte was just an Assistant City Fiscal of Davao and Inday Sara, if only they had done the simple math, was still in the cradle.

That ambling babe is now the Vice President, intellectually courageous and ready to face the hallucinating Trillanes and the grossly misinformed ICC.