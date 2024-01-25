Unity in parallels

India and Philippine relations and their future stand on the rich centuries-old historical connection between our two peoples through maritime trade, as well as socio-cultural exchanges. They also draw purpose from our affinities as democratic Asian republics.

Democracy and pluralism are defining features of our respective national identities. As such, they provide deep anchors to our ties.

The thoughts of contemporaries Jose Rizal and Rabindranath Tagore, still a subject of contemporary scholarship, tell of the fires of national awakening in the forge of Enlightenment ideals, during a parallel colonial experience.

The fight for freedom gave birth to a strong sense of national identity, leading to the establishment of Asia’s first republic in the Philippines and the world’s largest democracy in India.

The Philippines and India have demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of many challenges. Both our nations have overcome and emerged stronger from socioeconomic obstacles and political upheavals since the time of their independence.

The 21st century beckons us to chart a course for a bilateral relationship that mirrors our highest ideals and our determination to secure the future of our nation and the next generations.

The Covid pandemic has put health security as paramount in the global agenda and in shoring up national resilience.

Our partnership, therefore, must venture more in research and development, investments in new technologies, and exchange best practices in delivering life-saving medicines and services to those who need them most.

Our bilateral health cooperation has also acquired new salience with the Philippines’ push for the establishment of its own Virology and Vaccine Institute and Center for Disease Control.

Under President Marcos Jr., the Philippines is determined to set up premier research and development institutes that will help the country prepare for future pandemics, bioterrorism and the prevention of the re-emergence of endemic diseases.