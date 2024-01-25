Unity in parallels

India and Philippine relations and their future stand on the rich centuries-old historical connection between our two peoples through maritime trade, as well as socio-cultural exchanges. They also draw purpose from our affinities as democratic Asian republics.
Democracy and pluralism are defining features of our respective national identities. As such, they provide deep anchors to our ties.
The thoughts of contemporaries Jose Rizal and Rabindranath Tagore, still a subject of contemporary scholarship, tell of the fires of national awakening in the forge of Enlightenment ideals, during a parallel colonial experience.
The fight for freedom gave birth to a strong sense of national identity, leading to the establishment of Asia’s first republic in the Philippines and the world’s largest democracy in India.
The Philippines and India have demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of many challenges. Both our nations have overcome and emerged stronger from socioeconomic obstacles and political upheavals since the time of their independence.
The 21st century beckons us to chart a course for a bilateral relationship that mirrors our highest ideals and our determination to secure the future of our nation and the next generations.
The Covid pandemic has put health security as paramount in the global agenda and in shoring up national resilience.
Our partnership, therefore, must venture more in research and development, investments in new technologies, and exchange best practices in delivering life-saving medicines and services to those who need them most.
Our bilateral health cooperation has also acquired new salience with the Philippines’ push for the establishment of its own Virology and Vaccine Institute and Center for Disease Control.
Under President Marcos Jr., the Philippines is determined to set up premier research and development institutes that will help the country prepare for future pandemics, bioterrorism and the prevention of the re-emergence of endemic diseases.
To meet the needs of our expanding populations in the face of climate change, food and energy security are now in the front and center of our ties. Investments and innovation are key to driving productivity and sustainability in these sectors.
The Philippines and India, as like-minded nations, bear the responsibility of safeguarding the global commons for the benefit of present and future generations.
We have a significant role to play in shaping the rules and norms governing cyberspace, outer space and the maritime domains. The complexities and challenges in these fields are profound and they demand urgent and thoughtful regional and global cooperation and action.
In the realm of cybersecurity, we can collaborate to address common threats and ensure the protection of data and privacy, especially with the increasing application of fintech in our local economies. By jointly promoting robust cybersecurity measures, we can reinforce a secure and trusted digital environment that fosters innovation; supports economic growth benefiting both small, medium and big enterprises; and protects the well-being of our citizens.
The establishment of the Philippine Space Agency in 2019 pronounced the aims of the Philippines to participate in space exploration and to optimize the use of space-based technologies for development.
We hope for a stronger collaboration with India toward this end, including in promoting equitable and democratic access to outer space as part of the global commons, through norms that protect the interests of all and uphold the common good.
As maritime nations situated at the crossroads of the world’s busiest sea lanes, the Philippines and India share a vested interest in maritime security and the preservation of our invaluable marine resources.
We must intensify bilateral initiatives for knowledge-sharing and capacity-building to uphold seafaring standards, promote adherence to maritime trading rules, and enforce marine environmental protection measures. This way, we are able to not only protect our oceans, but also ensure the long-term resilience and prosperity of the communities reliant on these waters for their livelihoods.
The Philippines and India, as vanguards of international law and multilateralism, recognize the importance of upholding and strengthening the rule of law in the global commons.
Our pursuit of a predictable international order that respects state sovereignty, promotes stability and fairness, and provides for the peaceful resolution of disputes based on international law is a hallmark of the responsible global citizenship that characterizes Philippine and Indian diplomacy.
The article is an excerpt from Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo’s speech in India in 2023, where he built upon the positive trajectory of high-level interactions between New Delhi and Manila. The Philippines will celebrate 75th year of diplomatic relations with India in November this year.