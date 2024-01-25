Transport company revamps app

Amid the temporary suspension of its operations, inDrive, a newcomer in the transport network vehicle service industry, on Thursday said it is redeveloping its mobile application to be compliant with government rules on fare system.

In a press statement, inDrive confirmed that it will temporarily cease its services — a step needed to align with the requirements of both commuters and regulatory standards.

“During our recent engagement with the LTFRB, productive discussions transpired and we are now in the process of further developing our application to ensure that there is no confusion among our users and that they experience the best possible service,” inDrive said.

“As part of these ongoing improvements, we will be temporarily pausing our service operations. This is a necessary step to ensure that our enhancements are implemented effectively and align with both our users’ needs and regulatory standards,” it added.

LTFRB allows inDrive operations

The LTFRB accredited inDrive as a new transport network vehicle service provider late last year.

inDrive kicked off its driver recruitment initiatives in preparation for its maiden operations in five cities outside Metro Manila, namely: Bacolod, Baguio, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro and Butuan.

However, LTFRB on Tuesday issued a cease and desist order. against inDrive over violations of the fare matrix detrimental to commuters.

The LTRFB confirmed the order after its board decided on Tuesday following a hearing on complaints against inDrive.

In a separate interview, Ariel Inton, who was present at the hearing representing consumer complainants, disclosed that inDrive’s fare mechanism breached the LTFRB’s established fare matrix.

Per the LTFRB, a fare matrix should include a flag-down rate, charges per distance and minute, and a surge pricing guideline.

However, inDrive’s bid-ask fare model, which he said goes against the regulatory framework set by the LTFRB for transport network vehicle services or TNVS

“Their system is violative. It’s essentially contracting, which isn’t permitted under the fare matrix,” Inton said.

He further explained that even though inDrive claims its model benefits passengers by allowing them to choose fares, in practice, drivers gravitate towards higher fares, which can disadvantage passengers.

Inton said the LTFRB found sufficient evidence of these violations, leading to the suspension of inDrive’s operations.

Nonetheless, inDrive said it will “strive to achieve 100 percent user satisfaction and to uphold the best interest of all our users.”

“Our goal is to provide a fair, transparent, and accessible service while upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance and user satisfaction,” it added.