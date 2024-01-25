Teachers freed from non-teaching tasks

The Department of Education will issue today a directive removing administrative tasks from teachers, an official said Thursday.

“We will now remove administrative tasks from our teachers,” DepEd Undersecretary Michael Poa told reporters in an ambush interview during the DepEd’s basic education report at Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City.

“Aside from the department order, we will also release a memorandum within a few days to guide our school heads, division offices, and regional offices on where the tasks will be given, and we need to hire additional administrative support,” Poa said.

Asked if starting tomorrow, 26 January, teachers will no longer have administrative tasks, Poa replied: “Well, definitely, there will be a transition in a way.”

“But the department order will really be on the removal of all administrative tasks because we can reduce it, but the Vice President (Sara Duterte) wants our teachers to really focus on teaching,” he said.

“But there’s a transition because we’re issuing a memorandum to guide our field personnel where the tasks will be given,” the DepEd official added.

Poa said they are just waiting for the result of the World Bank study on how much salary increase would be given to public school teachers.

“Right now, we really want to know first if the salaries of our teachers are enough or not, and if we should give an increase. And if we give an increase, it should be not be one time, meaning over the years how much increase should they get,” Poa said.

“We’re very thankful to World Bank for helping us so that we really have a basis when we propose anything as to the salaries of our teachers in the Congress,” he added.