QC gov’t partners with Globe on digital learning sessions for senior citizens

The Quezon City government began its partnership on Thursday with leading digital solutions Globe Group to provide senior QCitizens with an avenue to learn the digital landscape ropes via the "Teach Me How To Digi" #SeniorDigizen Learning Session.

Held at the Skydome, SM North Edsa, Mayor Joy Belmonte said the event will help the city’s elderly residents “to transition into a digital life and help them enjoy the benefits of modern technology.”

“The city government of Quezon City is proud to partner with Globe in this undertaking. In QC, we give our seniors top priority in terms of public services to help them live their sunset years as active and productive members of society,” Belmonte said.

As part of its partnership, the Quezon City government will brought a delegation of senior citizens to provide crucial logistics support for the event, with at least 400 senior citizens in attendance.

The event features learning sessions on digital skills, such as Gmail registration to be facilitated by Google, a 101 course on using smartphones via Globe, and sessions on using fintech platform GCash and telehealth service KonsultaMD.

“Malaki ang maitutulong ng mga kaalamang ito sa ating mga senior QCitizens para makasabay sa mga nakababatang henerasyon pagdating sa makabagong teknolohiya,” Belmonte said.

The Mayor expressed gratitude to Ernest Cu, Globe Group President and CEO, for his initiative that benefits the city’s senior citizens.

“Lubos tayong nagpapasalamat sa Globe sa kanilang programang ito para sa mga matatanda sa ating lungsod, na magbibigay daan sa kanila para maging produktibo sa kabila ng kanilang edad,” she said.

Cu, for his part, underscored the need to introduce senior citizens to the digital world as a lot of services will become fully digitized in the future.

“We have to help the seniors overcome their fear. And I guarantee you that once you try it, it’s going to be as easy or much easier than the old manual way,” Cu said.

The National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) will establish a booth where the elderly will be guided on how to register in its database, which contains their living situation, health concerns, skills, and other important information.

Rep. Milagros Aquino-Magsaysay of the United Senior Citizens Partylist also attended the event.