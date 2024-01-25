Pushers yield over P500K worth of shabu in QC sting

Operatives of the Quezon City Police District have arrested two drug suspects who yielded a total of over half-a-million pesos worth of shabu this week.

QCPD Fairview Police Station (PS 5) commander P/Lt.Col. Resty Damaso identified the first suspect they netted as Fredmark Gicana, 36 years old resident of Sta Monica in Novaliches, Quezon City.

Damaso said their Tactical Motorcycle Riders Unit (TMRU) were conducting anti-criminality patrol along Commonwealth Ave., near Puregold North Commonwealth, Brgy. Greater Fairview, Quezon City when they spotted a male person riding his motorcycle with a handgun visibly seen tucked in his waist.

Immediately, said personnel flagged down the suspect, however, he tried to elude arrest, prompting the police to chase him and eventually cornered when the suspect fell in the pavement causing his severe injury.

Recovered from the suspect possession were 70 grams of shabu worth P476,000, Armscor caliber 45 pistol with one magazine, three caliber 45 ammunition, a handgun holster, a sling bag, two cellular phones, a weighing scale, and one unit Honda Click125i motorcycle.

Consequently, the suspect was rushed to East Avenue Medical Center for immediate medical treatment.

Meanwhile, a drug peddler identified as Joel David, 22 years old and resident of Brgy. Bagbag, Novaliches, Quezon City, was also arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Novaliches Police Station (PS 4) under P/Lt.Col. Reynaldo Vitto.

The buy-bust was conducted in front of Galicias Lugawan along Quirino Highway, Brgy. Bagbag, Novaliches, Quezon City wherein one of the police officer acted as poseur buyer and bought P7,500 worth of shabu from David that led to his arrest.

Seized from the suspect were 25 grams of shabu valued at P170,000, a cellular phone, a coin purse, and the buy-bust money.

The arrested suspects were charged for violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

QCPD Director, P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan, commended the operatives for their perseverance and dedication in the relentless campaign against anti-illegal drugs.

"Patuloy tayong magkaisa para tuldukan ang mapanirang epekto ng droga. Suportahan natin ang BIDA Program ng ating DILG sa pamamagitan ng pakikiisa sa mga anti-drug education programs, barangay at school activities," he said.