PBBM lauds Deped's new K-10 pilot program

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pledged to prioritize foundational skills in the Philippines' education system, as he lauded the Department of Education for the pilot program for a new K to 10 curriculum in more than 30 schools in the country.

Speaking during Basic Education Report 2024 in Pasay on Thursday, Marcos emphasized the need to address basic literacy and numeracy gaps before students progress to higher levels.

"We are decongesting the curriculum with a focus on (developing) foundational skills," Marcos said.

The new K-to-10 curriculum, currently underway in 35 schools in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Visayas, Central Mindanao, Cordillera Administrative Region, National Capital Region and Caraga, aims to test and refine the proposed curriculum before nationwide implementation.

Marcos praised the initiative, stating, "As in any government project design, the way forward is to prototype in order to validate what was written in the presentation, in the PowerPoint."

The President also reaffirmed his administration's commitment to supporting remedial programs like learning camps and "Catch-Up Fridays" to ensure no student falls behind.

However, he emphasized the crucial role of strong foundational skills in building a bright future for Filipino students.

"Catch-Up Fridays are also good," he acknowledged, "And amidst the rising sea of novel education theories, one has stood the test of time: Hope lies in reading. A bright future is in counting."

Marcos highlighted the importance of reading, writing, and arithmetic as essential building blocks for lifelong learning.

"Not only are they the starting blocks in the journey of knowledge," he explained, "they also set the velocity and volume of what can be learned later in life."

He expressed concern about the current state of literacy and numeracy among Filipino students, stating, "We cannot continue developing learners who can barely read or write. This is not just about passing the load; the next grade will have to address the deficiencies from the foundation."

Marcos lauds Sara for Education Report

Meanwhile, Marcos commended Vice President Sara Duterte for her leadership as the Department of Education Secretary, particularly highlighting the challenges of managing the country's vast education system and navigating pandemic recovery efforts.

He acknowledged the difficulties involved in reforming a complex system with numerous interconnected parts, where any misstep could impact the entire ecosystem.

However, he expressed optimism, praising the progress made in establishing the foundations for a modern and adaptable educational system.

"As your report has shown, the building blocks of a modern, responsive educational system have now been laid," Marcos Jr. said.

"It is something we have waited for for many, many, many years," he added.

He then asked the Vice President to continue the progress in transforming the education sector.

"At this juncture in our transformational journey, my instruction is simply this: Padayon! Padayon! Padayon!" Marcos said.