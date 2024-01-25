Over P700K agri loss logged in Zamboanga due to Niño

Due to the onset of a strong El Niño expected to last until February, the state's agriculture sector has now suffered damages and losses amounting to more than P717,000, reported the Department of Agriculture.

Based on the initial assessment of DA Regional Field Office IX (Zamboanga Peninsula), farming injuries have been reported in Zamboanga del Norte valued at P 717.500, affecting 22 farmers and fisherfolk, with 22.25 hectares of rice areas affected.

The said province recorded the highest damage and losses to rice areas at the vegetative stage, with an estimated value loss of between P600,000 and P800,000.

With this, the department has taken interventions including regular dissemination of advisories and agro-meteorological information through social media, consolidation and analysis of data such as planting and harvesting, source and status of irrigation systems, joint area assessment before cloud seeding operations, provision of information to farmers on proper crop management during El Niño, including adjusting planting schedules and optimizing fertilizer use, and promotion of drought-resistant crop varieties.

“Majority of climate models suggest that El Niño will likely persist until March-April-May 2024 season with a transition to ENSO-neutral in April-May-June 2024 season,” the agency noted.