Marcos: Schools should be 'safe space,' 'no-bully zone'

In his speech during the Basic Education Report 2024 in Pasay on Thursday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government should transform schools into "safe spaces" for students.

"Every school will steadfastly stand as a no-bully zone: A sanctuary for diversity, a resource center for teens, a psychosocial first aid center, a mental health nurturer, a bulwark against the drug menace," Marcos said.

"To those who cross these lines," Marcos warned, "a layer of tripwires catches them."

Marcos is referring to the Learner Rights and Protection Office, Telesafe Hotline and the Children Protection Committees, which serve as instruments to ensure safety.

The 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment revealed that one out of three Filipino students experience bullying.

The Department of Education recognizes bullying as a significant obstacle to student learning, leading to poor performance in Pisa scores.

The Chief Executive also underscored the need to address the basic needs of the students before focusing on academic success.

Marcos acknowledged the fundamental connection between physical and mental well-being, pledging to revamp the School-Based Feeding Program.

"To those who are hungry, we provide hot meals, because one cannot feed the mind if the stomach is grumbling," he said.

Marcos also called on the Department of Health to collaborate with DepEd in enhancing health centers to bolster the network of school-based health facilities and dental clinics.

The President also recognized the crucial role of teachers in improving education.

"Through the ages, there has been one unvarnished truth in education: Teachers occupy the core of learning. They should be at the center of our great reform movement," Marcos said.

Marcos highlighted the importance of listening to teachers' voices. During the K to 12 curriculum review, he noted, teachers were the first to be consulted.

"They willingly gave theirs, not because they are against change, but because they want change to succeed," he said.