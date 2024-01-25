Marcos only leader to congratulate Taiwan president – Chinese Embassy

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is the only state leader who congratulated the newly elected Taiwan President Lai Ching-Te, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said Wednesday.

This was after China warned the Philippines not to “play with fire” after Marcos congratulated Lai for dominating the recently concluded presidential elections in Taiwan.

A spokesperson from the Chinese Embassy in Manila reiterated that the remarks made by the president “seriously violate[d] the one-China principle, and constitute an act of gross interference in China’s internal affairs.”

“China strongly opposes such remarks, and has made immediate and solemn démarches to the Philippines from both Beijing and Manila,” the embassy said in a statement.

“There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China,” it added.

In a press conference on Tuesday, China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime Florcruz was summoned to lodge China’s “solemn representations” against Marcos’ remarks.

During the meeting, Mao said Florcruz was urged to provide China a “responsible explanation.”

“We solemnly tell the Philippines not to play with fire on the Taiwan issue, earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines, immediately stop making wrong words and deeds on Taiwan-related issues, and stop sending any wrong signals to the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces,” she said.

“We advise President Marcos to read more and correctly understand the ins and outs of the Taiwan issue so as to draw correct conclusions,” she added.

On Monday, Marcos took his congratulatory message to Lai on the social media site X, formerly Twitter.

“On behalf of the Filipino people, I congratulate President-elect Lai Ching-te on his election as Taiwan’s next President,” his post read.

Marcos noted that he is looking forward to “close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead.”

Lai extended his gratitude to Marcos, stressing that he “deeply” values the “enduring friendship between Taiwan and the Philippines.”

“I look forward to enhancing our economic and people-to-people ties while championing democracy, peace & prosperity in the region,” he said in a post on X.

Prior to this, the Department of Foreign Affairs explained that Marcos’ message to Lai was “his way” of expressing gratitude to Taiwan for hosting overseas Filipino workers on the self-ruled island.

“The Philippines and Taiwan share mutual interests which include the welfare of nearly 200,000 OFWs in Taiwan,” the DFA said in a separate statement.

“The message of President Marcos congratulating the new president was his way of thanking them for hosting our OFWs and holding a successful democratic process,” it added.

It continued: “Nevertheless, the Philippines reaffirms its One China Policy.”